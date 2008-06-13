Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulation, Allocative Efficiency and Productivity in OECD Countries

Industry and Firm-Level Evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241447806226
Authors
Jens Matthias Arnold, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Stefano Scarpetta
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Arnold, J., G. Nicoletti and S. Scarpetta (2008), “Regulation, Allocative Efficiency and Productivity in OECD Countries: Industry and Firm-Level Evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 616, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241447806226.
Go to top