The OECD Competition Committee debated Refusals to Deal in October 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States ,the European Commission and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.