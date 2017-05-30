Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reforms for more and better quality jobs in Spain

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/72275f0b-en
Authors
Yosuke Jin, Aida Caldera Sánchez, Pilar Garcia Perea
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jin, Y., A. Caldera Sánchez and P. Garcia Perea (2017), “Reforms for more and better quality jobs in Spain”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1386, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/72275f0b-en.
Go to top