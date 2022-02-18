Skip to main content
Recent trends in transport and insurance costs and estimates at disaggregated product level

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b5dbab02-en
Authors
Guannan Miao, Enrico Wegner
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Miao, G. and E. Wegner (2022), “Recent trends in transport and insurance costs and estimates at disaggregated product level”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2022/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b5dbab02-en.
