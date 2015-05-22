Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Recent trends in productivity in China

shift-share analysis of labour productivity growth and the evolution of the productivity gap
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1j15rj5zt-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Thomas Chalaux
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Molnar, M. and T. Chalaux (2015), “Recent trends in productivity in China: shift-share analysis of labour productivity growth and the evolution of the productivity gap”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1221, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1j15rj5zt-en.
Go to top