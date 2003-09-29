Skip to main content
Recent and Prospective Trends in Real Long-Term Interest Rates

Fiscal Policy and other Drivers
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/514820262776
Authors
Anne-Marie Brook
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Brook, A. (2003), “Recent and Prospective Trends in Real Long-Term Interest Rates: Fiscal Policy and other Drivers”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 367, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/514820262776.
