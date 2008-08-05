Skip to main content
Reaping the Benefits of Stronger Competition in Network Industries in Germany

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/240737631321
Nicola Brandt
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Brandt, N. (2008), “Reaping the Benefits of Stronger Competition in Network Industries in Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 622, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240737631321.
