Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Raising Skills in SMEs in the Digital Transformation

A Review of Policy Instruments in Italy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bdedf705-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Raising Skills in SMEs in the Digital Transformation: A Review of Policy Instruments in Italy, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bdedf705-en.
Go to top