Raising Potential Growth After the Crisis

A Quantitative Assessment of the Potential Gains from Various Structural Reforms in the OECD Area and Beyond
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk9qj18s8n-en
Authors
Romain Bouis, Romain Duval
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bouis, R. and R. Duval (2011), “Raising Potential Growth After the Crisis: A Quantitative Assessment of the Potential Gains from Various Structural Reforms in the OECD Area and Beyond”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 835, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk9qj18s8n-en.
