Quarterly National Accounts, Volume 2018 Issue 3

The OECD’s Quarterly National Accounts contains a selection of the accounts most widely used by economic analysts: GDP by expenditure, GDP by industry, GDP by income, gross fixed capital formation by asset, gross fixed capital formation by institutional sector, Saving and Net lending and components of disposable income as well as population and employment data (national concept) and employment by industry (domestic concept).

The data cover 36 OECD countries, and totals are provided for the following groups: OECD, OECD-Europe, European Union, Euro area, G7 and G20.

Data are based on the System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA) for all OECD members.