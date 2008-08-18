Quarterly National Accounts, Volume 2008 Issue 2

Presents quarterly national accounts data for the past 14 years for the 30 OECD countries and frequently-used groupings (G7, OECD total OECD Europe, EU, Euro Zone). It contains a selection of the accounts most widely used by economic analysts: GDP by expenditure and by industry, gross fixed capital formation by product, gross fixed capital formation by institutional sector, and components of disposable income are all shown at current prices and volume data. Saving and Net lending and GDP by income at current prices are also provided.