Quarterly National Accounts, Volume 2006 Issue 4

The OECD's Quarterly National Accounts provides data for the past 14 years and contains a selection of the accounts most widely used by economic analysts: GDP by expenditure and by industry, gross fixed capital formation by product and by institutional sectors; and components of disposable income are all shown at both current and constant prices. saving and net lending and GDP by income at current prices are also provided. The data cover the 30 OECD countries and totals are provided for the following groups: OECD, OECD-Europe, the European Union, the euro area, and the Major 7 (G7). For most countries, data are based on the 1993 System of National Accounts.