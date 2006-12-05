Presents quarterly national accounts data for the past 14 years for the 30 OECD countries and frequently-used groupings (G7, OECD total OECD Europe, EU, Euro Zone). It contains a selection of the accounts most widely used by economic analysts: GDP by expenditure and by industry, gross fixed capital formation by product, gross fixed capital formation by institutional sector, and components of disposable income are all shown at current prices and volume data. Saving and Net lending and GDP by income at current prices are also provided.
Quarterly National Accounts, Volume 2006 Issue 3
Report
Quarterly National Accounts
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 March 2011
-
18 November 2010
-
23 July 2010
-
17 May 2010
-
9 February 2010
-
4 December 2009
-
17 August 2009
-
18 May 2009
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
5 February 2024
-
-
9 January 2024
-
21 December 2023