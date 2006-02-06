The OECD’s Quarterly National Accounts spans the last 14 years and contains a selection of the accounts most widely used by economic analysts: GDP by expenditure and by industry, gross fixed capital formation by product and by institutional sector, and components of disposable income are all shown at both current and constant prices. Saving and Net lending and GDP by income at current prices are also provided. The data cover 30 OECD countries, and totals are provided for the following groups: OECD, OECD-Europe, the European Union, the euro area and the Major 7 (G7). For most countries, data are based on the System of National Account 1993 (1993 SNA).