The OECD’s Quarterly National Accounts spans the last 14 years and contains a selection of the accounts most widely used by economic analysts: GDP by type of expenditure and by kind of activity, gross fixed capital formation by product and sector, and components of disposable income are all shown at both current and constant prices. Financing of capital formation and GDP by cost structure at current prices are also provided. The data cover 29 OECD countries, and totals are provided for the following groups: OECD, OECD-Europe, the European Union, the euro area and the Major 7 (G7). For most countries, data are based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA).