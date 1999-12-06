The OECD's Quarterly National Accounts spans the last 14 years and contains a selection of the accounts most widely used for economic analysis: GDP by type of expenditure and by kind of activity, gross fixed capital formation by sector and by type of goods, and private final consumption by type of expenditure and by object are all shown at both current and constant prices. Financing of capital formation and GDP by cost structure at current prices are also shown. The data cover 23 OECD countries, and totals are provided for the following groups: OECD, OECD-Europe, the European Union, the Euro zone and the Major 7 (G7).
Quarterly National Accounts
Volume 1998 Issue 4
Report
Quarterly National Accounts
Abstract
