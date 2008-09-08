Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Quantifying the Effect of Financial Conditions on US Activity

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/236860073636
Authors
Stéphanie Guichard, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Guichard, S. and D. Turner (2008), “Quantifying the Effect of Financial Conditions on US Activity”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 635, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236860073636.
Go to top