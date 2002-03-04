Skip to main content
Public Spending in Italy

Policies to Enhance Its Effectiveness
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/028561670507
Alexandra Bibbee, Alessandro Goglio
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Bibbee, A. and A. Goglio (2002), “Public Spending in Italy: Policies to Enhance Its Effectiveness”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 324, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/028561670507.
