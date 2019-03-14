Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Procurement in Malta

Re-engineering the Department of Contracts
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c6e9aa14-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Public Procurement in Malta: Re-engineering the Department of Contracts, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c6e9aa14-en.
Go to top