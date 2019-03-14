Malta is actively pursuing more effective and efficient public procurement with the recognition that it will support the government’s broad strategic goals and contribute to its fast growing economy. Malta has made great progress in updating its public procurement processes with many strategic initiatives either underway or completed. The e-procurement system is well used and has a regular programme of updates. However, Malta wants to continue improving its public procurement system to enable and support more strategic initiatives. This study specifically focuses on the current public procurement processes. Several areas of potential improvement have been identified. The main themes for improvements hinge on public procurement capability and capacity building, strategic planning, increasing and enhancing digital public procurement processes and to benchmark improvements
Public Procurement in Malta
Re-engineering the Department of Contracts
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report27 October 2023
-
Report28 June 2023
-
14 June 2023
-
1 February 2023