Public Procurement in Malta

Malta is actively pursuing more effective and efficient public procurement with the recognition that it will support the government’s broad strategic goals and contribute to its fast growing economy. Malta has made great progress in updating its public procurement processes with many strategic initiatives either underway or completed. The e-procurement system is well used and has a regular programme of updates. However, Malta wants to continue improving its public procurement system to enable and support more strategic initiatives. This study specifically focuses on the current public procurement processes. Several areas of potential improvement have been identified. The main themes for improvements hinge on public procurement capability and capacity building, strategic planning, increasing and enhancing digital public procurement processes and to benchmark improvements