Public Financial Institutions and the Low-carbon Transition

Five Case Studies on Low-Carbon Infrastructure and Project Investment
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxt3rhpgn9t-en
Ian Cochran, Romain Hubert, Virginie Marchal, Robert Youngman
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cochran, I. et al. (2014), “Public Financial Institutions and the Low-carbon Transition: Five Case Studies on Low-Carbon Infrastructure and Project Investment”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxt3rhpgn9t-en.
