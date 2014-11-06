Public financial institutions (PFIs) are well-positioned to act as a key leverage point for governments’ efforts to mobilise private investment in low-carbon projects and infrastructure. The study identifies the tools, instruments and approaches used by five PFIs to directly support and scale-up domestic private sector investment in sustainable transport, energy-efficiency and renewable energy in OECD countries. Between 2010-2012, these five institutions – Group Caisse des Dépôts in France, KfW Bankengruppe in Germany, the UK Green Investment Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development – have provided over 100 billion euros of equity investment and financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable transport projects. They use both traditional and innovative approaches to link low-carbon projects with finance through enhancing access to capital; facilitating risk reduction and sharing; improving the capacity of market actors; and shaping broader market practices and conditions.
Public Financial Institutions and the Low-carbon Transition
Five Case Studies on Low-Carbon Infrastructure and Project Investment
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024