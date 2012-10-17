Skip to main content
Public Debt, Economic Growth and Nonlinear Effects

Myth or Reality?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k918xk8d4zn-en
Authors
Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2012), “Public Debt, Economic Growth and Nonlinear Effects: Myth or Reality?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 993, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k918xk8d4zn-en.
