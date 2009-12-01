Skip to main content
Prudential Regulation and Competition in Financial Markets

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220117664431
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Jens Matthias Arnold, Fabrice Murtin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R., J. Arnold and F. Murtin (2009), “Prudential Regulation and Competition in Financial Markets”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 735, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220117664431.
