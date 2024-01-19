Youth Support Hub: Guidance centres for work, education and everyday life

Ohjaamo centres work as “multi-agency services” that bring together employment, social and other services in one physical location to overcome administrative silos. Services provided in different Ohjaamos can vary significantly based on local initiative. Some centres, for example, develop far-reaching partnerships with organisations such as chambers of commerce, NGOs and occupational health specialists, while others focus on a more limited set of services. The joint provision of services enables staff to address the various challenges young people face within a single public service – including accessing income support, housing, education and training, as well as mental or physical health care, social events, sport and creative activities.

Ohjaamos are a central point where young people receive guidance on and apply for different services. Young people do not need an appointment to receive Ohjaamo services. The “low threshold” method is meant to attract young people who would otherwise not take up employment and social services due to difficulties registering or identifying services. Ohjaamos emphasize face-to-face services, feedback from young people and services adapted to young peoples’ own pace and preferences. Counsellors from different organisations in Ohjaamos do not always provide social services directly, such as social housing, but accompany young people through the application process. Service methods vary based on location to adapt to the availability of local services and the needs of young people in different places.

Different administrations involved in Ohjaamo centres provide the staff within the centres. Additional funding for Ohjaamos can vary based on location, and municipalities help fund the centres and provide physical space for activity. The Finnish government has also introduced permanent supplementary funding for Ohjaamos and issued guidelines on the functioning of the centres.