Workforce Planning Hamilton

To address labour market challenges in an effective way, WPH brings together a wide range of local stakeholders. Its Board of Directors comprises representatives from business, education and training, as well as community members from various population sub-groups (i.e. women, aboriginals and persons with disabilities). WPH undertakes the following activities:

Highlights profile trends, opportunities, and priorities of the local labour market

Identifies skills shortages and future training requirements

Shares research with the community to promote labour force planning and training

Undertakes projects and partnerships that address labour force issues

Every year, WPH produces a Local Labour Market Plan. The Plan identifies challenges and priorities of the Hamilton labour market, highlights people’s participation in different projects, and the main outcomes from community consultations. In 2023, the main projects developed in the region focused on reducing youth unemployment, developing a strategic plan to better support youth with mental health issues and creating and promoting a toolkit to support students looking into apprenticeship opportunities.

In collaboration with the City of Hamilton’s Economic Development office, WPH has developed and administered a survey to local employers in early 2023. The objective was to gather the employers’ perspective in relation to current challenges and success factors in their daily activity, identify and address labour market shortages, support access to training and identify sector-specific priorities and concerns.