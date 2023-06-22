Women’s Integration Skills and Employment

As part of the WISE project, all participants were assigned a dedicated personal advisor free of charge. These advisors supported the women in practical areas such as writing effective CVs, improving their interview skills and understanding employment contracts. Advisors also guided the women in accessing suitable training programmes and educational opportunities or becoming self-employed.

Furthermore, the WISE team motivated and built confidence in the women as some faced anxiety regarding the labour market. In addition to personal services, WISE assessed the abilities and interests of clients and subsequently screened positions with local employers to find a match between job opportunities and the clients’ profiles. The team also supported clients for up to six months after they were employed and assisted these women in getting public funding for training and childcare.

The project was implemented in the Donegal County, from May 2017 to April 2020. The project was co-founded by the European Social Fund.