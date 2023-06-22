The YFI and SFX Programmes to Support Migrants

Courses within the SFX programme start at different levels depending on the knowledge of Swedish and include SFI (Swedish for migrants) and SVA (primary and secondary school Swedish). Students get to study with other students from the same professional or vocational field and some of the courses offer internships, mentoring programmes and workplace training or prepares for complete education at college level. The intention of the courses is to offer a tailor-made path through the system and to collect all the pieces of the puzzle required for the students to start working in their professional field as soon as possible. The programme is meant to be a quick route for those who already have a professional background when they come to the country.

The YFI programme, on the other hand, offers vocational training for migrants with integrated language education targeted at newly arrived migrants. For the implementation of the digital skills pilot, the City Council has teamed up with DNAsix, a digital e-programme already in use in other boroughs.

The SFX is a regional collaboration, offered to all interested in the Stockholm metropolitan area. The main stakeholders are all 26 municipalities in the Stockholm region that collaborate to send applicants to the SFX courses delivered/provided by a smaller number of municipalities in the region.

The YFI is delivered by the Adult Education Administration in the City of Stockholm, where it is also implemented. The programmes were part of the European FAC (Facts-track Action Boost) project that seeks to respond to refugees’ needs by transferring and adopting good practices for job inclusion within European cities. The project is co-funded by the programme EaSI of the European Commission DG Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion and is implemented by a consortium of 10 partners in 6 countries.