The City of Vantaa faces challenges related to the low skill levels of their workforce, which impact SMEs competitiveness, especially in the era of digitisation and automation. The Urban Growth project was co-created thanks to the collaboration between the city, education providers, businesses and research institutes. These stakeholders addressed issues related to employment, competence development and digitisation. The Urban Growth Vantaa project targeted low educated adults who are employed and need guidance and support in improving their skills. The project is structured around the following steps:

1. SMEs receive stimulus and support in sustainable growth, competence development and technological change. 2. SMEs start investing time in employees’ education and training. 3. SMEs’ employees, especially those with low skill levels, learn new skills and earn new degrees. 4. SMEs’ efforts in growth and social investments are supported by a firm-specific project account manager.

Due to SMEs’ resource constraints, the Urban Growth Vantaa project launched the idea of a project account manager to help employees in their specific learning needs, whether they are vocational or academic, and remains in contact with the company for a long time.

The main stakeholders involved in the project are the city of Vantaa are education and research institutes, including the Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, Laurea University of Applied Sciences, Vantaa Vocational College, Etla – The Research Institute of the Finnish Economy, and the Labour Institute for Economic Research LABORE, Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, and a range of private companies.