As part of the Urban Forest Innovation Lab, an innovative training model to facilitate the creation of businesses in the field of forest bioeconomy has been developed. The training has three main pillars: business and environmental innovation in forestry, 21st century skills and forest bioeconomy. As a complement to training, participants work practically on challenges presented by the Lab’s sponsors. Throughout the training, multidisciplinary groups of participants from different backgrounds (industrial, agroforest, business administration and IT) work together to identify possible solutions to these challenges.

The Lab also provides an opportunity for participants to incubate and accelerate their business projects by testing and prototyping during the training. Cuenca’s forest is the platform for ideas and solutions, with regular monitoring from experienced professionals. In addition, the Innovation Lab conducts extensive research on forest opportunities, and in main areas for business development and innovation in Cuenca. Based on that, an action plan for Cuenca’s forestry sector has been developed in collaboration with governments on different levels (national, regional, and province).

The City of Cuenca collaborates with the national and various regional governments, universities, the Confederation of Employers and Industries of Spain (CEOE), the International Forest Stewardship Council, and other local stakeholders. The Urban Forest Innovation Lab is partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Urban Innovative Actions (UIA) programme.