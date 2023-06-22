The Skills Escalator programme was first piloted in the London boroughs of Harrow and Hounslow from November 2014 to date, with funding from the Transformation Challenge Award. Subsequently, two additional years of funding were secured from the European Social Fund (ESF) to continue delivery in Harrow and Hounslow from 2017, and to extend delivery into the London boroughs of Ealing and Barnet.

The programme targets workers aged 25 years or above who are residents in the boroughs, receive housing benefits and live in council, privately rented or temporary accommodation. The programme adopts an integrated approach and provides the following type of support: i) one-to-one meetings with a career advisor to assess peoples’ situation and develop an action plan, ii) financial support to participate in existing skills development opportunities; iii) wrap-around support from other existing services and iv) support to engage with local employers. The programme also included direct marketing of the programme/outreach to eligible individuals using Housing Benefit data.

The Skills Escalator is part of the West London Alliance Skills programme that supports the broader West London Alliance Vision for Growth by focusing specifically on boosting productivity, delivering the skills the economy needs to grow and supporting people of all backgrounds into work. Among the other initiatives in the skills programme are the Working People, Working Places models (which seeks to tackle persistent worklessness in specific localities), the supported internships model (for young people with special education needs and disabilities) and the Opportunities for Young People programme (supporting those who are at risk of becoming NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training).