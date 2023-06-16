The Rapid Re-Employment Response

The RRR online network was launched by EmployIndy and Ascend Indiana (employment service providers in Central Indiana), building on an existing online platform known as the Ascend Network, which connects students graduating from universities with employers.

The updated platform allows job seekers to create accounts based on their interests and capabilities. Subsequently, the RRR team supports them to find job opportunities posted by local employers. To ensure that the jobs in the database are of good quality, the RRR team vets and guides employers on how to make their job descriptions more appealing, accessible, and inclusive. The focus on skills instead of diplomas enables employers to be more inclusive in their hiring processes. In addition, the RRR team has regular contact with employers to keep track of demand. To serve the needs of job seekers effectively, the RRR has personalised one-to-one job support. The online platform, which uses a skills-based matching algorithm, helps job seekers to identify their competencies and find the best-fit job and upskilling opportunities.

The online platform is a coordinated effort by the Regional Workforce Partnership (RWP), which was formed in 2016 to create a robust economic environment for businesses, individuals and the community. The partnership includes a range of stakeholders, including state agencies, municipalities, employers and non-profit and community-based organisations. Not least in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership turned its collaborative efforts toward a unified plan to assist residents of Indianapolis in getting back to work as quickly as possible.