The Professional Qualification Programme for Long-term Unemployed

The programme offers people who are long-term unemployed the opportunity to develop both technical and transversal skills by combining training and work experience in the public sector. The programme includes the following projects, which target different groups:

For people below 30: Vocational qualification for young people who don’t have a qualification, and Vocational activation for people who have a qualification but experience difficulties in finding a job.

For people above 30: Professional qualification for people who lack professional qualifications, and Professional reactivation for people who have professional qualifications but experience difficulties in finding a job.

For people with specific difficulties in entering the labour market: explicit programmes that encourage the recruitment of these unemployed people in activities of public or social interest. This provides individuals with the skills and confidence to activate their search for employment and secures their access to the labour market.

The programme was implemented in close cooperation with different government departments, the municipal boards and the Madrid City Council.