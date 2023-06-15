The Mayor's Construction Academy

The Academy aims to achieve these objectives through several different initiatives. First, a ‘Quality Mark’ has been developed, which identifies and recognises organisations that provide high-quality construction skills training in London. This quality is measured in terms of the curriculum, routes into employment and strong links with employers. Second, seven hubs have been established throughout the city to help Londoners, employers, training providers and the organisations supporting them to connect more frequently, more rapidly, and with better outcomes. Moreover, the city has organised construction career events to enhance networking in the sector and partnered with other organisations to provide work placements and apprenticeship opportunities. Third, the city has invested significantly in equipment and facilities to support the delivery of high-quality construction training in London. This includes investment in areas such as building information modelling, design for manufacture and assembly, as well as virtual learning to help trainees get practical skills in the trades earlier and faster.

A key priority of the academy is to train people from under-represented groups, such as women and people from ethnic minorities.

The project involves a range of local stakeholders especially through the MCA hubs, including colleges and universities, employers and training providers.