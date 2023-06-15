The IT Academy offers reskilling courses and training opportunities for students and professionals working outside the IT sector to improve their digital skills and improve labour market opportunities. The Academy uses an innovative learning method based on mentoring activities with an expert throughout the learning process. The coursework can be adapted to individual needs and progress and can include access to open educational resources, participation in simulation projects and peer-to-peer learning among students. Thanks to its flexibility, new students can join the programme throughout the year, as soon as other students have found a job. Other training programmes offer lifelong learning activities addressed to people who already have IT knowledge.

The Academy also offers online resources that give students access to a wide range of high-quality information at a low cost, while simultaneously enabling individuals to monitor their own progress. The training of new IT professionals lasts around 350 hours and focuses on the most requested profiles in Barcelona: Front and Back-End developers, Mobile developers and net developers. For existing IT professionals, the IT Academy provides short-term training courses (maximum of 20 hours), masterclasses with renowned professionals as well as networking and peer learning meetings among IT professionals.

The IT Academy collaborates with IT companies in Barcelona to define training modules and provide job opportunities. In addition, Barcelona Activa cooperates with universities and other academic institutions operating in the technology sector and public and private institutions to promote Barcelona’s work in the technology sector.