The House of Skills

The project focuses on how to develop future-oriented skills and enhance upskilling and reskilling opportunities. In addition, it aims to change the behaviour of workers so that they can more actively think of their own career paths and realise that lifelong learning is essential. The two pilot projects in Ghent focus specifically on developing skills and supporting career transitions for employees in shrinking sectors who need further training to adapt to the rapid changes of the work environment. They do so by providing courses and alternative career trajectories that are likely to lead to more stable employment in the (near) future. The project is delivered in cooperation with a wide range of stakeholders including:

Private companies such as Volvo Cars and Europa bank

The public employment service VDAB and

The career guidance organisation KOPA.

In addition, a stakeholder group has been created which includes sectoral training funds, the employers’ federation Febelfin, representatives from the Flemish government, and career guidance experts from RiseSmart, labour market experts from Agoria and education representation via the municipal department of education.