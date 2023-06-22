The Glasgow Guarantee

The programme provides support to both people who are unemployed or about to leave school or college, and to businesses that employ less than 250 people.

For residents who look for a job, the main services provided as part of the programme are: i) access to a large number of vacancies and apprenticeship opportunities for those still in school or college; ii) full support and assistance from a local EmployAbility Provider for those who have been out of work for a long period; iii) access to an individual online account to view and apply for vacancies; iv) the guarantee of being paid the Glasgow Living Wage whilst in the job or apprenticeship.

Local businesses can receive support in recruiting talent, additional funds for training, and help in managing the administrative and human resources related to apprenticeships (e.g. advertising vacancies, handling recruitment and sometimes shortlisting applicants). Young residents interested in apprenticeships apply to the City Council rather than to employers and the Council itself manages the recruitment process and provides feedback to applicants.