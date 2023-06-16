The Employment and Qualification Programme

The MBQ Programme includes more than 100 projects that offer training opportunities and facilitates transitions across sectors thanks to the cooperation between the city and companies. To address the city’s labour market challenges, the MBQ programme has four areas of intervention and objectives:

Reducing long-term unemployment and support in finding a job.

Promoting gender equality at the workplace: this area targets women who are looking to change careers or who are preparing for self-employment, as well as women who face challenges in the workplace.

Easing the transition from education/higher education to the world of work: this area targets young people, students, graduates and highly skilled international workers.

Improving knowledge and expertise in companies and industries: this area targets freelancers and entrepreneurs (often migrants) who run SMEs.

The MBQ Programme is provided online and incorporates digital skills training and development for participants. In addition, in response to the increasing opportunities in the healthcare sector, the Programme includes skills development opportunities in the nursing sector.

The main stakeholders involved in the project are the Department of Labour and Economic Development, the Department of Social Services (managing the programme), the Munich Job Centre and the Munich Employment Agency (coordination of specific projects and actions). In addition, programmes developed through in-depth dialogue with key labour policy institutions, and in collaboration with other local organisations and partners enable the city to constantly improve the services provided in line with the changing needs of the residents and companies in the city.