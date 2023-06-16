The Career Path Värmland

Regional and inter-municipal collaboration is a key element of the project, as individual actors and municipalities often lack the resources and prerequisites to develop the necessary interventions and methods on their own. All participating municipalities have chosen to be part of the programme and shaped the focus of their projects. The Country Administration Board is primarily responsible for the project. The board coordinates the project with the participating municipalities and reports back to the European Social Fund.

According to the city of Karlstad, the main success factor, which could also be transferred to other places, is the basic recognition that it is possible to carry out vocational training even for groups with limited language skills. This requires that language teachers and vocational teachers jointly carry out the training, which strengthens the development of both vocational skills and language skills.