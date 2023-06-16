The Career Path Värmland

The county of Värmland is facing major challenges related to the lack of skills due to a declining population, and high unemployment, especially among foreign-born inhabitants. In Värmland, people with a migration background face more challenges than the rest of the country and long-term unemployment is increasing, especially among low-educated women. To fill skills gaps and to provide stable employment to unemployed migrants, the programme presents a cross-sectorial collaboration between employers with recruitment needs, the Public Employment Offices, adult learning institutions, and labour market integration services. The programme also includes different methods for developing and incorporating language and vocational skills.
The main stakeholders involved in the project are:
Employers with recruitment needs.
The local Public Employment Offices.
Adult education, labour market and integration services.