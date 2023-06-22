The Career Navigator

Career Navigator provides access to a set of interrelated education, training and wrap-around support services, designed to help young people gain the industry-recognised credentials needed for career opportunities in five growing sectors: Computer Systems Design and Related Services, Retail, Construction and Advanced Manufacturing, Accommodation and Food Services, and Healthcare and Social Assistance. The programme is designed to engage employers in different ways: influence the technical and soft skills curricula, interview and participate in the intake and assessment of candidates, provide guest speakers, host tours in the work environment and provide job opportunities. By providing employer-informed training, education and personalised wrap-around support, Career Navigator provides young people with the skills that meet the unique needs of employers.

The project is run by United Way Greater Toronto (a worldwide non-for-profit community) which is the largest investor in social services in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The organisation works through a network of community agencies to deliver services and provide support in addressing poverty and its related issues locally.