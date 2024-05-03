TechHire: creating employment opportunities in the tech sector

The TechHire programme is open to people aged 18 and over, who are residents of San Diego County, have education or training in ICT-related fields, come from a low-to-moderate income household or are from an under-represented group in the tech sector.

After an online application and the completion of an individual employment plan with a case manager, TechHire participants start 150-hour paid work experience in the tech field, which is then followed by three-month employment assistance. This includes access to career coaching and support in resumé drafting and interview preparation.

TechHire also contributes to transforming hiring practices by building a relationship of trust with local employers and helping them understand that even candidates with non-traditional education pathways might have the skills required for the job.