TechHire: creating employment opportunities in the tech sector

San Diego, United States—
TechHire aims to give people from disadvantaged groups the opportunity to find employment in the tech sector regardless of their experience in the field.
The programme offers access to career coaching and support in resumé drafting and interview preparation as well as helping employers understand that even candidates with non-traditional education pathways might have the skills required for the job.
Since its launch in 2018, TechHire has placed 750 participants into paid work experiences with local employers.