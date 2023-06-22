Tailor-made Competence Development

As a “package solution”, the programme offers an introduction to working life, entrepreneurship, skills and language development. The programme has three entry points depending on participants’ needs: i) a competence development initiative for adults; ii) a skills mapping exercise, which includes the validation of undocumented knowledge and competences, and iii) a combined health promotion programme. In addition, each programme can be combined with other educational initiatives. Regardless of the entry point, each individual pathway is designed with a clear process, output and outcome. The programme can be adapted to different lengths depending on the purpose, but it generally takes between 10 and 20 weeks.

The programme combines information gathered through labour market monitoring, employers’ needs, and individuals’ needs for vocational education and training. Each programme is based on the participants’ needs but it also takes into consideration the needs and opportunities of the labour market.

The main stakeholders involved in the project are the local labour market and education authority, which have the responsibility for the planning and quality of programmes and external providers that have the responsibility in delivering programmes.