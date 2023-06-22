Tackling Functional Illiteracy

In the Hart of Brabant region in the Netherlands, a significant number of inhabitants are struggling with functional illiteracy, which means that their reading and writing skills are inadequate to manage daily living and employment tasks. This is the case for both those individuals who have and who do not have Dutch as their mother tongue. Difficulties with functional illiteracy often create work and health problems for individuals, including higher unemployment rates, lower income and lower quality jobs, more workplace accidents, reduced access to lifelong learning and low self-esteem, which can lead to isolation.

The programme offers students language, reading and writing courses that take place in small groups to take into consideration individuals’ needs, and at different times of the day, including evenings. It is possible to sign up for courses all year round and an intake interview takes place before signing up to make sure that the offer is tailored to the need of the student. The programme relies on voluntary input from individuals, organisations and enterprises that are willing to donate resources and time to set up language courses.