Sydney Metro Workforce Development and Industry Participation Plan

Sydney Metro is Australia's biggest public transport project, with more than AUD 60 billion (EUR 37 billion) invested in developing the country's first fully automated rail service. Such a project requires the mobilisation of a highly skilled workforce to ensure that the design, construction and operation of the railway are delivered safely on time, and within budget.

Workforce Development and Industry Participation is a holistic concept that sets out how the project will build a pipeline of resources to design, construct and operate the railway, leave a lasting skills legacy for industry, inspire future talent whilst also addressing challenges relating to skills, employment, diversity and the supply chain. It covers a wide range of key activities, strategies and policies to develop individuals, the organisation and industry in which they operate.

Sydney Metro’s Workforce Development and Industry Plan launched in 2014. Its priorities include: