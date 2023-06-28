Sydney Metro Workforce Development and Industry Participation Plan

Sydney Metro is Australia's biggest public transport project, with more than AUD 60 billion (EUR 37 billion) invested in developing the country's first fully automated rail service. Such a project requires the mobilisation of a highly skilled workforce to ensure that the design, construction and operation of the railway are delivered safely on time, and within budget.
Workforce Development and Industry Participation is a holistic concept that sets out how the project will build a pipeline of resources to design, construct and operate the railway, leave a lasting skills legacy for industry, inspire future talent whilst also addressing challenges relating to skills, employment, diversity and the supply chain. It covers a wide range of key activities, strategies and policies to develop individuals, the organisation and industry in which they operate.
Sydney Metro’s Workforce Development and Industry Plan launched in 2014. Its priorities include:
Industry participation – increase opportunities for employment of local people, participation of SMEs including Recognised Aboriginal Businesses, and support industry to compete in both home and global markets through active participation in client-led programs.
Workforce skills development – enable targeted and transferable skills development in areas with local and national skills shortages, support changing job roles and increase skill requirements, and embed transferable skills in the workforce.
Diversity and inclusion – establish initiatives to increase diversity within the workforce and supply chain through collaborative partnerships with a key focus on Aboriginal participation.
Inspiring future talent and developing capacity – engage young people via education and work experience and support vocational career development through apprenticeship and traineeship programs.
Collaboration – collaborate with organisations that have a shared interest in driving skills, diversity, jobs and industry capacity through infrastructure projects.