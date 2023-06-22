Social Return Policy

In the first years following the policy, Rotterdam leveraged about EUR 800 million in spending power for public contracts. This led to annual savings between EUR 10 million and EUR 25 million, depending on the type of job people find and how much social funds can be saved on welfare benefits. Moreover, by building relationships with companies like these, the city has enabled thousands of residents to find a job, placement or training with the potential to transform their lives.

Despite successes, in 2019 the city decided to make some improvements to the policy to adapt to the changing labour market circumstances and increased labour and skills shortages. The programme therefore now includes more guidance for employers on how to handle and support individuals who face multiple challenges, including those individuals far from the labour market. In 2019 alone, 2 654 people found sustainable jobs through the programme.