Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics training project (STEAM, Aveiro)

The Aveiro STEAM City Project was organised in four implementation axis: 1) Education, 2) Training, 3) Technology, Services and Apps and 4) Challenges. Within each of these areas, a wide catalogue of activities was developed and offered to individuals or businesses.

Among other things, the City of Aveiro established 31 tech labs, a STEAM educational programme for primary schools, and two other labs in the Municipal Citizenship House and the municipal library. As part of the tech labs in schools and over a 12-month period, students could acquire work experience and obtain a professional certification within the STEAM domains. The project also included the organisation of coding boot camps to give unemployed people, students and professionals who want to change careers, the opportunity to work as software developers in local companies. For example, a 28-week Java Script boot camp, which combines classroom and on-the-job training, was organised by the City of Aveiro and Academia de Código. The cost was shared between participants and the city and local companies. The City of Aveiro also established Digital Urban Platform to collect data and a Labour Observatory to assess the skills needed in the local economy and to design short-term courses that meet labour market needs.

The development and implementation of the project have been based on close cooperation between the local authority and public and private partners in the city. Among the main stakeholders involved in the project was the City of Aveiro, the Instituto de Telecomunicaoes (R&D Institute), the Altice Labs (R&D Institute), the Universiade de Aveiro (University and Research Centre), CEDES (University and Research Centre) and INOVARIA (an association of businesses). The Municipality and its partners all shared the same vision and are now, collectively, still working to promote the economic development of Aveiro and promote the attraction, retention or creation of new talents.

In terms of the development of digital technologies in the city, a key outcome of the project was the establishment of the Aveiro Tech City Living Lab, which provides a connected digital infrastructure through the city of Aveiro supported by fibre link technology, reconfigurable radio units, 5G-NR radio and 5G network services. In order for local start-ups and scaleups to develop and test their projects and benefit from the Aveiro Tech City Living Lab, two Urban and 5G Challenges were organised. The challenges to be addressed through these competitions were directly proposed by the municipality or by other stakeholders in order to tackle and resolve urban issues.

The Aveiro STEAM City Project ran from 2018 to 2022 and was supported by funding from the European Regional Development Fund within the European Programme Urban Innovative Actions (UIA).