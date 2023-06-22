Ricardo Magdalena Employment Workshop

Over a 12 month period from early 2020 to early 2021, the students, who were unemployed people aged 25 and above, acquired work experience and obtained a “Certificate of Professionalism”, an official accreditation that improves their opportunities to (re-)integrate the labour market.

The jobs and services performed by the students were of public utility and interest. In the city of Zaragoza, the workshop focused on the rehabilitation of buildings, including the eastern pavilion at the entrance to the city cemetery (Torrero). Thanks to the programme, it has been possible for the city of Zaragoza to preserve and rehabilitate deteriorated buildings that otherwise would not have had a second chance due to the high costs of refurbishing.

The workshops have fulfilled two missions: the training of the unemployed and the architectural rehabilitation of deteriorated buildings. In addition, the building rehabilitation module was made up entirely of unemployed women, contributing to promoting women’s labour market integration.

Among the key stakeholders involved in the programme, the authorities of the Aragon Autonomous Community have provided grant subsidies to cover part of the salary costs of the entities promoting the workshop.