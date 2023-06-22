Retraining Jobseekers

Many businesses shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to job cuts. Jobseekers and young people with limited qualifications, were most affected. In addition, certain industries such as tourism and hospitality recorded high job losses due to social distancing measures. Conversely, industries such as healthcare, IT and technology firms were in urgent need of qualified people. In this labour market situation, the Rotterdam Schooling Fund sought to connect those in need of jobs to sectors in need of personnel, by enabling jobseekers to gain relevant training and education. Rotterdam was targeting residents who were facing economic challenges such as those unemployed but willing to work and learn, people who are on social security benefits and people whose unemployment benefits expire within three months. The measures were intended for young people who have obtained MBO (secondary vocational education) diplomas in 2020, in industries where there were no vacancies due to Covid-19. More specifically:

Young individuals were able to claim a voucher worth EUR 2 500 euros for training, retraining, or further training up to the MBO 4 level (Middle Management in Vocational Education or Training, precedes Higher education).

Vouchers were able to be claimed from September 2020. To increase residents’ chances of gaining employment and to help the city of Rotterdam become more economically resilient.

Rotterdam’s goal was to expand the program to over 20 000 vouchers until 2024, to make the community more resilient to crises such as Covid-19.

Vouchers were to be used to up-skill or re-skill youth into high-demand sectors such as health care or ICT.