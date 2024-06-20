Providing access to quality green jobs through specialised trades training

Capturing Better Futures is a partnership between the Vernon Parish School Board in Louisiana, CapturePoint Solutions LLC (CPS) and the United Association of Journeyman and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada (United Association). CPS is developing several carbon capture and sequestration sites in its Central Louisiana Regional Carbon Storage Hub, including one in Vernon Parish.

As CPS develops new sites, the company is committed to community outreach that provides public information and opportunities for local participation in the economic and environmental benefits of the project. Capturing Better Futures is part of this effort. The initiative is designed to address the need for career and technical education (CTE) opportunities for underserved high school students in Vernon Parish, a region facing socio-economic challenges and out-migration due to limited employment opportunities for young people.

This initiative addresses several objectives in the region. Capturing Better Futures provides training in specialised trades related to pipeline construction and maintenance, plumbing, pipe laying and steamfitting for the carbon capture industry. By focusing on these areas, the programme aims to align training with local workforce needs and provide students with viable career pathways that are relevant to the regional economy. The initiative also prepares students for entry into the union's Registered Apprenticeship Programme, which provides access to additional education, health insurance, pension benefits and other valuable resources. In addition, by creating opportunities for students to pursue careers within the region, the initiative contributes to the economic development and sustainability of Vernon Parish and surrounding communities.