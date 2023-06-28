Northvolt Ett – a battery cell gigafactory plant

Skellefteå is a municipality in northern Sweden, with a population of around 73 000 inhabitants spread across almost 10 000 square kilometres. It was historically a gold and copper mining centre and is now home to technology-intensive industries, hosting global leaders who bring with them technical expertise and cutting-edge technologies. Skellefteå has experienced rapid growth in recent years while promoting creativity and innovation. This environment has led to the success of numerous entrepreneurs and established companies and attracted highly skilled and talented individuals.

The Northvolt Ett project, Europe’s first homegrown gigafactory to produce Li-ion cells, is expected to create around 14 000 new jobs in Skellefteå by 2025. Given its current population of 73 000, this implies significant labour and skills demands. The success of this project will hinge on encouraging and increasing the speed with which people can move to the region and the implementation of well-tailored skills programmes.

Skellefteå is an important pilot, with about 50 other locations across Europe set to undergo similar developments in upcoming years. The large-scale expansion in gigafactory production across Europe aims to lay the foundation for the energy transition and production of electric vehicles.