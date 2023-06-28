Northvolt Ett – a battery cell gigafactory plant

Skellefteå, Sweden—
Northvolt Ett is a battery cell gigafactory plant expected to create 15 000 new jobs in Skellefteå, Sweden by 2025, laying the foundation for Europe’s energy transition and production of electric vehicles.
Skellefteå is undertaking various development projects, including the creation of new housing, infrastructure growth, and the development of new education programmes geared towards upskilling and reskilling, to encourage relocation and recruitment of skilled professionals.
Managing and attracting a large number of national and international in-migrants, requires large-scale developments and adaptations to the city. At the same time, it is important to avoid displacing the current population for an organic growth maintaining a local identity.