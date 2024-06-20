No Wrong Door Initiative: Connecting employment and skills providers to support people in need

The NWD initiative funds four integration hubs whose objective is to boost coordination and partnerships between skills, employment and other support services, such as careers and health. The initiative is delivered by City Hall in partnership with London Councils, London’s four sub-regional partnerships, and Jobcentre Plus. The delivery of each hub is led by one of the four sub-regional partnerships (i.e., Central London Forward, Local London, South London Partnership and West London Alliance). Since 2022, the hubs have helped specific groups of people (e.g., disabled people, refugees, young people, older people, women, people from ethnic minorities) that are trying to get back to work.

As part of this initiative, London City Hall is also investing in a research and innovation programme. City Hall's objective is to fully understand the challenges Londoners face, find ways to better connect them with skills and employment opportunities, and create innovative solutions to expand the reach of the NWD initiative. The Young Foundation was commissioned to explore the existing employment and skills support system and the diverse needs of priority groups trying to access skills and employment services across London. The report highlighted how an integrated employment and skills system could support Londoners by showing that inefficiencies in the system were preventing thousands of people from getting the right support to move into good employment.

Building on the findings of the Young Foundation’s research, City Hall also launched the Open Innovation Challenge in 2024 to help identify innovative solutions, building on and supporting the work of the integration hubs. This new design challenge is a competition for innovators to submit their ideas and get the chance to win up to GBP 50 000 in seed funding. The competition received 83 applications that provided diverse solutions that went beyond technology and human-centred approaches, and the applications are currently under deliberation by the judges.