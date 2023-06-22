netWORKS youth networking and mentoring initiative

In the netWORKS programme, participants receive training, take part in networking sessions and have the opportunity to receive more structured mentoring. The objective of these activities is to expand their professional networks and get information from mentors within their field of interest.

The programme works thanks to the engagement of employers and the collaboration with local service delivery organisations that promote the programme among young people who have difficulties in finding a job while also offering real-world advice about recruitment, information about the corporate work environment, and increases confidence. netWORKS also encourages employers to support young professional employees to become mentors and create positive volunteer experiences for them. Since 2015, netWORKS has hosted over 90 networking events across the Greater Toronto Area. The programme is planned to run until 2025.

The United Way Greater Toronto collaborates with Ten Thousand Coffees, a company that offers career development through professional networking and mentoring.